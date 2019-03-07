Dairy Queen offering buy one Blizzard, get one for 99 cents deal for next 10 days

SAN ANTONIO - The fast-food chain Dairy Queen is offering a buy one Blizzard, get one for 99 cents deal to its customers, the company announced on its social media account.

The offer is good for only for the next ten days, until March 17.

Dairy Queen's Blizzards are the company's soft-serve ice cream, which are often blended with ingredients such as pieces of cookies, brownies or candy.

The Blizzard's name comes from the Blizzard supposedly being so cold that they can be held upside-down without any spillage. Employees are seen often showing this to customers.

Texas is home to the largest number of Dairy Queens in the U.S.

The offer, however, is good at participating locations only. You can view their website by clicking here.

I am the Buy One Get One for 99¢ BLIZZARD Treat Deal at DQ. So grab a BFF, BF, SO, or BAE ASAP. Because deals this delicious are LTO, AKA limited-time only. Now through March 17th. pic.twitter.com/vJi9qtBowC — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 6, 2019

