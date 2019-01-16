Dr Pepper creates petition to make it official soft drink of Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Dr Pepper wants to be the official soft drink of the state of Texas and has created an online petition for people who agree to sign.

The petition was posted on Change.org and at the time of this writing has nearly 7,300 signatures.

The company’s website says Dr Pepper was created by pharmacist Charles Alderton in 1885 in Waco and it is believed to be one of the oldest soda brands.

“Like any Texan, Dr Pepper has only the deepest pride and appreciation for its home state,” the petition said. “Now Dr Pepper is calling on its passionate fans to support its quest to become the first Official Soft Drink of the Lone Star State. Dr Pepper has a rich, storied history in the great state of Texas and being named its official soft drink would mark a new milestone for the beloved brand to celebrate for generations to come.”

Dr Pepper created the hashtag #DrPepperLovesTX to try and promote the idea.

The company also announced it will be releasing a collection of 15 special edition labels that will be sold only in Texas for a limited time. The unique labels will have artwork depicting the state’s iconic landmarks and landscapes.

Dr Pepper officials said no monetary contributions are necessary for their cause.

