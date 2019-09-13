FINRA announces San Antonio native elected to board of governors

WASHINGTON - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to investor protection and market integrity, announced San Antonio native Linde Murphy was elected as one of three small firm representatives to the organization's board of governors.

The organization regulates how brokerage firms do business with the public in the U.S. and is overseen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is the government agency that enforces securities laws, proposes rules and regulates the securities industry.

Murphy serves as the managing director for Argent Financial Group Inc. in San Antonio and is a member of the board of directors for PBS affiliate KLRN. She is also vice president of the board of directors for the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

"Our new Board members bring with them a broad array of backgrounds and experiences," said FINRA CEO Robert W. Cook. "Their diverse perspectives will be a valuable contribution to our ongoing commitment to protecting investors and ensuring vibrant markets."

The newly elected governors will serve a three-year term on the FINRA board.

FINRA is overseen by a board of 24 governors who are mostly public members.

