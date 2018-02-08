Global stocks mixed as investors still skittish

SEOUL, South Korea - Global shares were mixed with European stocks off to a weak start after Asian markets mostly finished higher on Thursday. Investors appeared skittish after this week’s financial turmoil.

KEEPING SCORE: European markets were lower in early trading with Britain’s FTSE 100 down 0.5 percent to 7,243.02. France’s CAC 40 dipped 0.3 percent to 5,238.50. Germany’s DAX declined 0.7 percent to 12,506.55. Futures showed Wall Street was due for a lackluster start. S&P futures added 0.2 percent while Dow futures rose 0.3 percent.

ASIA’S DAY: Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.1 percent to 21,890.86, but the benchmark was still nearly 4 percent below where it started the year. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.5 percent to 2,407.62. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent to 30,451.27, while the Shanghai Composite index sank 1.4 percent to 3,262.05. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2 percent to 5,890.70. Stocks in Taiwan were down slightly and Southeast Asian markets were mixed.

ANALYST’S VIEW: “Risk sentiment continues to be wobbly in markets, with U.S. equities notching a loss at the close, while Brent prices fell sharply to $65 overnight,” Mizuho Bank said in a daily commentary.

BOUNCING BACK: Wynn Macau, the China arm of U.S. casino company Wynn Resorts, jumped nearly 7 percent in Hong Kong after the company announced that two executives are replacing Steve Wynn as chairman and CEO. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a number of women had accused Wynn of sexual harassment or assault, and said Wynn paid $7.5 million to settle one such case. Wynn has denied the accusations but said he was stepping down because they prevented him from filling his corporate positions effectively.

U.S. BUDGET BATTLE: Uncertainty overshadowed the fitful market recovery as Senate leaders brokered a long-sought budget agreement Wednesday that would bring the Pentagon and domestic programs an extra $300 billion over the next two years. Both Democratic liberals and GOP tea party forces were fighting the plan, raising questions about its chances just a day before the latest government shutdown deadline.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 15 cents to $61.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract dropped $1.60, or 2.5 percent, to finish at $61.79 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, dropped 15 cents to $65.36 per barrel in London. It sank $1.35, or 2 percent, to finish at $65.51 a barrel in the previous session.

CURRENCIES: The dollar strengthened to 109.73 yen from 109.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.2235 from $1.2261.

