IHOP to give away free pancakes Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Participating IHOP locations are giving away free pancakes to dine-in customers on Tuesday as part of a charity fundraiser on National Pancake Day.

The promotion runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with some participating locations offering the deal until 10 p.m.

Interested customers will receive a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes. The deal is dine-in only, and good while supplies last.

The promotion is to get people in the door and help IHOP collect donations. The money collected will go toward helping children fight severe illnesses.

The promotion has taken place since 2006 and has raised nearly $30 million for charity, the company said.

For more information on IHOP Free Pancake Day, including participating restaurant hours and charity support, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.

