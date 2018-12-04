IKEA sets opening date for new Live Oak location

SAN ANTONIO - Swedish retailer IKEA on Tuesday announced that they have an opening date for their new location currently being built in Live Oak.

The new store will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 and will be the fifth in Texas and the 49th in the United States.

“We are happy with the construction progress at the future Live Oak store, and are confident we will be ready to open our doors by February,” said Diedre Goodchild, the store's manager. “We look forward to recruiting and training the new co-workers joining the IKEA family, as well as sharing the IKEA experience with customers in the San Antonio area.”

The 289,000-square-foot future store will possess the same architectural design for which IKEA stores are known worldwide and is being built on 31 acres at the southwest corner of Interstate 35 and Loop 1604.

The IKEA Live Oak will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, multiple inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area, and a restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes, the press release said.

