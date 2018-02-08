Kale to go: Amazon rolling out delivery at Whole Foods

NEW YORK - Amazon delivery is coming to Whole Foods.

The online retailing giant plans to roll out two-hour delivery at the organic grocer this year to those who pay for Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime membership.

The move is the latest by Amazon to put its stamp on its recent purchase of Whole Foods. Amazon has cut prices on bananas, yogurt and other items, and began selling Kindle e-readers in some of its 470 stores.

Since Amazon bought Whole Foods last year, rival grocers have been working to increase delivery, worried about what Amazon might do. Target, for example, bought grocery-delivery company Shipt. Others have partnered with Instacart.

Amazon said deliveries will start Thursday in Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; Dallas; and Virginia Beach, Virginia. The service will be nationwide this year, the company said.

Shoppers will be able to order meat, seafood and other grocery items through Amazon’s Prime Now app and website.

Amazon.com Inc., based in Seattle, said there’s no extra fee for two-hour deliveries above $35, but one-hour delivery will cost $8.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.