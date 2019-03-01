Local nonprofit hosts entrepreneurial boot camp for Chile college students

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio company recently hosted an entrepreneurial boot camp for college students from Chile.

The 10-day boot camp was hosted by VelocityTX, an innovation center that provides resources and other investment opportunities for startups or new companies looking to expand.

During the boot camp, Claudio Murua, a student who attends University of Santiago, Chile, pitched his idea in front of his fellow classmates.

"We learned a lot of tools that help us to manage our business," Murua said of the boot camp.

"We think San Antonio is a growing city, and the innovation environment here is quite big," said Pablo Romero, a staff member of University of Santiago, Chile.

David Fonseca, VelocityTX vice president of business global development, said the boot camp will equip students interested in entering the U.S. business model with the tools needed to potentially succeed.

"It validates that San Antonio is well-positioned to add value that we can be on the level of other cities," Fonseca said.

Murua looks forward to future opportunities.

"Use the global approach Velocity gave to us, and of course come here," Murua said.

