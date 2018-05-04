North, South San Antonio chambers of commerce were in support of RNC in Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - The South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Friday weighed in on the city's decision to not make a bid to host the Republican National Convention in 2020.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced the decision on Thursday after an hours-long meeting with council members, adding that political affiliation was not discussed during the closed-door meeting.

Nirenberg said the decision to not host the RNC was made due to security concerns, traffic and cost to the city.

Both the North and South San Antonio chambers of commerce were in support of the city hosting the convention.

"You know, if you put aside the economic opportunity that was involved in this, there was also an opportunity with many of the national issues you see being discussed with respect to immigration reform, NAFTA, border security," said Al Arreola Jr., president and CEO of the South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. "This was an excellent opportunity to invite folks to Texas to see firsthand what's going on in Texas, what's special about it and to be inclusive in this opportunity."

Critics of the decision have said it sends a message that Republicans are not welcome in San Antonio.

The city will host the Texas Republican Convention next month.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.