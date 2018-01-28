Business

RIP Blockbuster: Last Texas Blockbuster closes its doors

EDINBURG, Texas - “It is with great sadness to announce that the last Blockbuster in Texas will close its doors,” a lone sign on the door of the Edinburg Blockbuster read this week.

The store began its liquidation sale Saturday and will go on until next Friday, a window sign read.

People expressed their condolences on Twitter:

We’ll miss you, Blockbuster.

