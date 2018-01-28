RIP Blockbuster: Last Texas Blockbuster closes its doors

EDINBURG, Texas - “It is with great sadness to announce that the last Blockbuster in Texas will close its doors,” a lone sign on the door of the Edinburg Blockbuster read this week.

The store began its liquidation sale Saturday and will go on until next Friday, a window sign read.

People expressed their condolences on Twitter:

I’m actually really sad about the Blockbuster in Edinburg closing — Terra Ramos (@terraramosss) January 24, 2018

woke up to hear that the edinburg blockbuster is closing down...not a great start to my day...rip to a legend — big red (@AaronIsBrown) January 24, 2018

😔💔📼🎥



RIP The Last Blockbuster in Texas (Edinburg) — SouthTexasHouseCat (@SouthTexasHouse) January 23, 2018

RELATED: Parents surprise autistic son after beloved RGV Blockbuster closes down

We’ll miss you, Blockbuster.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.