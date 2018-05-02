San Antonio company thrives in breeding exotic game

GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas - San Antonio native Brian Gilroy was in the oil business until two years ago, when he made a life-changing decision to turn his hobby of raising exotic animals into a full-time business.

Gilroy co-founded Wildlife Partners, whose mission is to facilitate conservation efforts through a capitalistic business model.

"We've devoted these two properties into housing animals on behalf of other people who would like to participate in wildlife conservation, own animals and get tax deductions, and at the same time, by selling the offspring they get distributions," Gilroy said.

KSAT 12 News recently visited a 1,750-acre exotic animal ranch in Goliad County, where Gilroy breeds about 70 species of exotic animals. Among them are Grevy's zebra from Kenya; a female sells for $10,000 to $12,000.

Gilroy's decision to leave the oil business has paid off big time.

"In the last two years, we have done about $20 million worth of business, where we are buying animals and housing them on our ranches," he said.

Gilroy works with more than 200 ranches in Texas, which buy wildlife as a luxury product and a cash flow source. Wildlife Partners buys all the offspring the ranches produce.

Hunting is not allowed on the properties.

"This is strictly for conservation and to make money through live sale of animals," Gilroy said.

Before Gilroy switched careers, oil field workers used to live on the Goliad property. Now, his staff of about 30 people devote their time to taking care of these animals.



"We have vets that we consult with. We have a nutritionist that is on staff that develops all of our feed," Gilroy said.



Gilroy said he plans to open a safari park in San Antonio in the future.

