Tyson recalls 69,000 pounds of its chicken strips

Tyson Foods is recalling 69,000 pounds of chicken strip products due to possible contamination with pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a news release Thursday that the recalled strips are frozen and ready-to-eat.

The chicken strips were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, and were sold in 25-ounce plastic bags in both Buffalo style and crispy varieties. The recall also covers 20-pound cases of the Buffalo style chicken strips.

These recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

So far, there have not been any reports of illness or injury.

Consumers who have the recalled chicken strips in your freezer, are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

