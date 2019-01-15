Uber bringing JUMP dockless electric bikes, scooters to SA

SAN ANTONIO - Uber is launching its dockless electric bike and scooter service JUMP in San Antonio, a company press release said Tuesday.

The press release said the company's expansion to SA is part of its attempt to bring multiple modes of transportation choices and offer safe, affordable options in the city.

Residents can now choose between requesting a car, meal delivery, an e-bike or e-scooter all within the company's app.

In addition to San Antonio, JUMP services are launching today in Dallas, Scottsdale and Mesa, Arizona.

“With the launch of JUMP in San Antonio, we are excited about getting more people on bikes and scooters,” said Vinnie Campo, general manager for JUMP. “We believe JUMP will give San Antonians yet another option to move about the city. Affordable and environmentally friendly, dockless mobility has the potential to ease congestion.”

