Will $12 billion help farmers?

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 News reporter Max Massey spoke with Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening about how farmers are coping with global trade tensions between the United States and China.

Have farmers noticed dramatic changes from trade disputes?

"Grain sorghum, a grain we produce right here, has gone up about 25 percent in (the) last two or three months," Boening said.

Boening grows several types of crops on his 4,500-acre site, and said he, as well as other farmers in Texas and nationwide, are already seeing the negative affects of trade wars with big import and export countries, including China.

Will a $12 billion farmers aid package help?

"I think this $12 billion will be an aid, but it really remains to be seen how far it's going to go," Boening said. "When you start to spreading it out across the entire country, you are talking about a lot of crops here."

Boening said $12 billion might seem like a lot of money, but in the aftermath of tariff repercussions with China, farmers need help -- especially young farmers. He said consumers might not realize the difference at the grocery store, but the trade dilemma could end up being devastating to the livelihood of farmers and rural economies.

What could farmers do if trade deals don't come back to normal?

"There is no alternative trade, more trade of some kind, there's no alternatives to China," Boening said. "We need that market. There's about one billion people that live there."

