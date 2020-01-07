Television Promotion/Long-Form Producer

KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive news reporting style and for our daily, fast-paced promotion that drives viewership and follows a marketing plan to keep us at #1. And if that’s not enough, we also have a brand new, state-of-the-art media complex that excites the senses.

The role: Follow the KSAT12 Marketing plan by researching, writing, editing daily news topical and image promotion for KSAT12/ABC, MeTV, KSAT.com, and digital media. You will work hand-in-hand with the News Department, attend news meetings, write several live news updates, and edit video. You must be up on current events, and breaking news and be able to produce promos on tight deadlines. You will also produce long-form programming several times a year, so you should be capable of producing, shooting video, and editing all content for the specials and/or parades. You should be a self-starter with the ability to work independently. You must understand news and have a thirst for promoting stories for the #1 newscasts in the market.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Attend daily news meetings and participate in choosing stories to tease.

· Write several news topical promos and work directly with reporters and producers to develop an effective tease.

· Produce, shoot, edit several long-form programs throughout the year. Should be familiar with timing a show, shooting video and editing video for all content related to the specials. You will be the producer in the truck calling the shots, so you must be proficient.

· Proficient, creative writing skills are a must.

· Editing (Premiere or similar) skill preferred.

· You must keep up with breaking news and have a hunger to keep our newscasts #1 in the market. You must be very competitive!

· You must watch news on television and understand the role of promotion in making our news stories relevant to the viewers of South Texas.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Excellent writing skills are imperative.

· Two or more years of experience producing content for television promos or newscasts.

· Strong ability to write and edit copy, and shoot and edit video.

· Ability to work under very tight deadlines, and face intense pressure to write effective news teases by working in conjunction with reporters and anchors.

· Effective internal and external communication skills.

· Understand KSAT12’s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please send resume to David Cuccio, Director of Creative Services, KSAT12

dcuccio@ksat.com (Subject: Job Posting - Promotion Producer)

No phone calls please.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.