KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station in San Antonio, TX with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies. As if that’s not enough, we now have a new state-of-the-art multi-media complex that excites the senses.

KSAT12 is searching for a DIGITAL COORDINATOR to join our Sales team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the following:

· Support Digital Sales Department in the completion of all necessary functions: sales, production, billing, correspondence, order entry, customer relations, campaign reporting, and workflow

· Create and design new advertising opportunities with management to reach annual online budget

· Coordinates all projects related to new and existing online advertisers and website promotional campaigns

· Develop sales promotional presentations for local and national sales efforts

· Works closely with graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations, and others to create and implement advertising campaigns and content

· Assist with Social Media efforts for the Sales department

· On behalf of clients, assist in fulfilling advertising requests, including online ad delivery, reporting, bill discrepancies and production issues

Essential skills and qualifications for this position include:

· Google Ad Manager experience

· Google Analytics experience a plus

· Photoshop experience a plus

· MS Office experience

· College graduate or equivalent work experience

· Possess excellent verbal communications

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Send resume to:

Chris Ammon, Digital Sales Manager

Email: cammon@ksat.com (subject: Job Posting - Digital Coordinator)

KSAT – TV

1408 N St. Mary’s St

San Antonio, TX 78215

Please, NO PHONE CALLS