KSAT12 is located in San Antonio, Texas. We are a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. As if that’s not enough, we now have a new state-of-the-art multi-media complex that excites the senses. KSAT12 is looking for a full time, experienced Television Operations Technician to be a part of our top-rated team!

In this position, you will be responsible for any or all of the following:

• Operate Ross Overdrive Automation during newscasts.

• Operate teleprompter and robotic cameras.

• Acquire feeds, operate video servers, ensure content is available for broadcast.

• Assist in the operation of daily newscasts and production to include lighting and set construction.

If you possess these qualifications, we want you!

• Related experience in production and television studio operations preferred.

• Must be dependable, able to communicate with others, have good organizational skills and possess a great attitude. Also have a willingness to learn new equipment and technologies.

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply please send resume via email to:

Dave Tarr, Asst. Director of Technology dtarr@ksat.com (Subject: Job Posting)

KSAT-TV 1408 N. St. Mary`s Street San Antonio, TX 78215 PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.