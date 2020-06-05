KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive news reporting style and for our daily, fast-paced promotion that drives viewership and follows a marketing plan to keep us at #1. And if that’s not enough, we also have a brand new, state-of-the-art media complex that excites the senses.

KSAT12’s Creative Services Department is looking for a SA Live Booking Producer to join our growing team. We are looking for someone with a passion for TV and producing, communicating with local businesses and creatives, web writing, camera work, editing, social media and fun! We’re looking for a self-starter who can work independently on a tight deadline, but who also understands that our show is a collaborative team effort and not only welcomes but encourages input from the entire team.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

· Write and produce a daily, one-hour variety television show.

· Must be personable, positive, friendly and a skilled communicator.

· Write several web articles per week, generate social media content.

· Editing (Premiere or similar) skill a must.

· Photography/videography skills preferred.

· Photoshop or After Effects skill preferred.

· Appear on camera, when needed.

· Work with the entire team to bounce ideas, get feedback.

· Keep up with our competitors to see what works and what doesn’t in the market.

· Interact with guests and clients, be helpful on set.

· Monitor the show from the control room, communicate segments and changes to talent.

· Book clients and guests.

· Know our audience and what they want to see on television.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Excellent writing skills.

· Excellent communication skills.

· Strong ability to shoot and edit video.

· At least 5 years experience producing/shooting/editing content for television.

· Ability to remain calm while working under tight deadlines with input from the entire team.

· Team player with excellent internal and external communication skills.

· Working knowledge and familiarity with AP Style-writing.

· College degree preferred.

· Ability to read, write and speak English.

· Understanding of KSAT12’s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

· Preferred candidate identified

To apply, please send resume, writing, producing and video samples and links to:

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

dwinters@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s St.

San Antonio, TX 78215

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

We regret that we will only be able to respond to applicants in whom we have an interest