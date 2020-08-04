KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies. As if that’s not enough, we now have a new state-of-the-art multi-media complex in which to create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of digital platforms.

KSAT12 is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results oriented Television Reporter to join our News Team. We are looking for a reporter who can engage viewers on-air, online and through social media. You must be able to multi-task and meet deadlines. We want a team player who has excellent news judgment and the ability to problem solve. Candidates should have strong live reporting skills, and the ability to react to breaking news situations quickly. We want people who thrive on winning!

You need to be a creative storyteller and writer who has a vision for how a story should be told and the ability to execute that vision. We're looking for someone who can generate and develop their own story ideas, track down the elements needed, and put together stories that are unique to our market and are so compelling people want to watch.

Qualifications:

· Three to five years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

· Ability to work well in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

· College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

· Knowledge of current computer software

· Able to shoot and edit video as needed.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume to:

Bernice Kearney

News Director

bkearney@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

No phone calls, please.

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.