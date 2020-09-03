KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC affiliate station in San Antonio is looking for a full time Maintenance Engineer.

The Broadcast Maintenance Engineer will be responsible for installation, maintenance and repair of broadcast and non-broadcast equipment for KSAT12. This position will also provide IT support, knowledge of Network infrastructure, computer systems management and Security protocols are required. Equipment to be maintained will include VHF Transmitter, microwave radio, HD-SDI routing and distribution systems, automated and non-automated production equipment, audio consoles, microphone and audio distribution equipment, ENG field acquisition equipment, ENG Live Truck, Microwave radios, office computers and software and any other Broadcast -related systems.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate will have at least five years of broadcast maintenance and/or broadcast IT experience. Technical or Bachelor degree preferred.

Candidate must be able to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Lifting, climbing, driving and other labor intensive tasks may be required.

This is a full-time position that may require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resume to:

Frank Daniels fdaniels@ksat.com

KSAT12 1408 N. St. Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

No Phone Calls Please

KSAT12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination