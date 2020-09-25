Texas Eats Trainee

KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive news reporting style and for our daily, fast-paced promotion that drives viewership and follows a marketing plan to keep us at #1. And if that’s not enough, we also have a brand new, state-of-the-art media complex that excites the senses.

Texas Eats, San Antonio’s #1 food and fun show, is looking for a Texas Eats Photographer/Editor Trainee to join our growing team. We are looking for someone with a passion for TV camera work, editing, and fun!

It’s a lot of work in a fast-paced, innovative environment with a very small team and an array of guests and clients who bring one hour of joy to San Antonio and South Texas every weekend. We’re looking for a self-starter who can work independently on tight deadlines, and someone who lives, eats and breathes shooting and editing video.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

• Shoot and edit video to air on Texas Eats and digital/social media platforms.

• Proficient shooting and editing skill are absolutely required.

• Editing (Premiere or similar) skill required.

• Photoshop or After Effects skill preferred.

• Interact with guests and clients, be helpful on shoots.

• Know our audience and what they want to see on television.

• Must be able to operate as a one-person band, doing a ton of shooting solo and editing all day long.

REQUIREMENTS:

• Excellent video editing/shooting skills.

• Prior experience shooting/editing content for television.

• Ability to remain calm while working under tight deadlines with input from Producer and Host of show.

• Team player with excellent internal and external communication skills. Must communicate daily with Producer and/or host.

• College degree preferred.

• Ability to read, write and speak English.

• Understanding of KSAT12′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

To apply, please send resume, writing, producing and video samples and links to:

David Cuccio, KSAT12 Creative Services Director KSAT12

dcuccio@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s St.

San Antonio, TX 78215

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

