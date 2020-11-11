KSAT12 NEWS, the Graham Media Group owned ABC affiliate station in San Antonio, TX is looking for a Producer Trainee to join their News Team. We are looking for someone who wants to be a newscast producer, who’s ready to learn from some of the best line producers in the business. This Producer-In-Training will work directly with our Executive Producers to develop producing skills, as well as with our team of newscast producers to learn all aspects of putting together a KSAT QUALITY newscast. This includes writing stories, developing tease strategies and learning to write effective news teases, producing graphics for the newscasts and writing and posting social media updates and online content for all of our digital platforms

What we are looking for:

· Learn the intricacies of producing KSAT QUALITY newscasts for multiple dayparts, including writing, graphics development, social media and website publishing;

· Be a team player, who’s aggressive, ready to ask questions, accepts constructive feedback and learns from mistakes;

· Must be an active, enthusiastic participant in editorial discussions, and contribute ideas and stories to the daily cross-platform news effort;

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, overnights, weekends and holidays;

· Ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines.

Requirements:

· College degree in journalism or communications is preferred;

· Computer literacy is a must; familiarity with newsroom computer systems a plus;

· Have an established portfolio of newscast writing, from past internships or college television stations;

· An understanding of the importance of social media in crowd-sourcing, story development and story follow-through

Additional Information:

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact Details:

KSAT 12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

Send resumes to: Mario Orellana, Asst. News Director morellana@ksat.com