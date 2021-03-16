KSAT12, a Graham Media Group owned / ABC affiliated station in San Antonio, TX is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic results-oriented Account Executive to join our Sales Team. The perfect candidate is ready to help clients grow their business with a Multi-Product Sales offering. We are the #1 Communication company in our Market with all the tools to take clients to the next level. If you are not afraid to ask for the business and New Business Development is in your DNA, we want to talk to you. Order takers, and sole transactional AE’s need not apply, true sellers only!

Are you a polished professional looking to take your sales skills to the next level?

Do you have the ability to develop new revenue for KSAT through projects & special promotions as well as online, mobile and cross platform campaigns?

Are you ready to work with at the top-rated TV Station in San Antonio?

Send us your resume!

RESPONSIBILITIES/REQUIREMENTS

· Maintain and grow a core account list

· Achieve Sales Objectives/Budgets for Television and Digital

· Develop New Client Base for Digital (3rd Party/O&O) & Television

· Provide Exceptional Customer Service

· 3-5 years of Broadcast and Digital sales experience preferred

· Proven track record of selling Television, Online/Mobile within agency environment

· Exceptional written and oral communication skills

· Knowledge of Nielsen & Comscore Ratings and Analytics

· Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications & Salesforce

· Experience with Wide Orbit preferred

· College degree preferred

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resume to:

Patty Larsen, Local Sales Manager

plarsen@ksat.com

No Phone Calls Please

Location:

KSAT12

1408 N. St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.