The Company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies. As if that’s not enough, we have a state-of-the-art multi-media complex in which to create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of digital platforms.

The Position: News Producer, Good Morning San Antonio

KSAT12 News is looking for a dynamic newscast producer to join our top-rated morning news team.

The right person for this job loves morning news, has a strong background in breaking news and weather, and is a strong editorial voice that thrives on pushing the newest information into our morning newscast. We’re looking for a solid writer with exceptional organizational skills who’s used to producing quality newscasts that show accuracy, creativity and attention to detail, all while working with the other members of the team and meeting tight deadlines. No “time fillers” wanted; only energetic, creative producers who are eager to use all the resources at their disposal to produce compelling morning newscasts and multimedia content.

Ad

Responsibilities:

· Oversee the complete preparation of the newscast, including story development, writing for our on-air product, creating graphics for the newscast;

· Work in tandem with the Newsroom Managers, other newscast Producers, Reporters, Assignments Editors, Anchors and Production Staff;

· Maintain editorial direction set by the News Director, including the use of production values while maintaining high journalistic standards;

· Coordinate, manage and effectively time the newscast in the control room while remaining calm under pressure;

· Listen to scanners, make news judgements and send crews to cover spot news;

· Produce breaking news/breaking weather cut-ins as needed;

· Produce content for our website (KSAT.com) and other digital and social media platforms as needed.

Qualifications:

· Working knowledge of contemporary television production techniques;

Ad

· Knowledge of ENPS a plus;

· Demonstrated ability to write, produce and oversee editing;

· Excellent interpersonal, communication and time-management skills;

· Ability to remain calm under pressure, while working in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines;

· A minimum of 2 years newscast producing experience;

· College degree preferred, in Journalism and/or Communications;

· Willingness to work flexible schedules, that may include mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Mail resumes and tapes to:

Mario Orellana, Assistant News Director morellana@ksat.com

1408 North St. Mary’s

San Antonio, Texas 78215

ANY OFFER OF EMPLOYMENT IS CONDITIONAL ON THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF A PRE-EMPLOYMENT PHYSICAL EXAM INCLUDING DRUG SCREEN, AND REQUIRED REFERENCE CHECKS AND EDUCATIONAL DEGREE VERIFICATION.