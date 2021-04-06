Job Details: KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned-ABC affiliate in San Antonio, TX is searching for a MULTI-MEDIA SALES ASSISTANT who will be responsible for assisting the sales team with the processing and fulfilment of sales orders, invoicing, monthly recaps and correspondence with clients. This is a full-time position working remotely from home. There is a chance that we will return to work at the main KSAT location downtown at some point.

Experience: The successful candidate will have knowledge of the media industry, solve billing discrepancies, input orders/make-goods, assist in traffic duties, and help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks during the sales process. S/he will be expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions, and traffic issues.

Requirements:

• Previous experience with Wide Orbit software

• Previous experience with Salesforce- highly preferred

• Proficiency with Nielsen & Comscore Ratings/Impressions

• Two years’ experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department – Highly Preferred

• Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

• Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities.

• Strong verbal and written communication skills

• Must be a proven team player

• Strong organizational, multi-tasking and time management skills a must!

Additional Information:

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact Details:

To apply, please send resume to:

Audrey Savage asavage@ksat.com

Location:

KSAT12

1408 N. St. Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

No Phone Calls Please