KSAT12 News is looking for a dynamic news photojournalist to join our top-rated news team. The right person for this job loves news, has a sense of urgency in breaking news and weather, and thrives on creative storytelling. From your work in the field to the final edit, we’re looking for a solid photographer who has an eye for memorable moments, an ear for compelling sound, and exceptional editing skills to pull it all together. The right person for our team has a great attitude and enjoys being part of a team to produce high-quality news stories for our newscasts, livestream platform, and digital and social properties.

Responsibilities:

1. Shoot and edit news stories in a style that is professional, appealing and reflects high journalistic and storytelling standards.

2. Perform all aspects of ENG photography, including non-linear editing.

3. Respond quickly to breaking news. Set up microwave and DSNG remotes in a safe and efficient manner. Use your smartphone to send video of breaking news and to update stories for air and on KSAT.com.

Ad

4. Meet tight deadlines that sometimes shift on a dime.

5. Work closely with reporters to produce appealing stories that are well lit, marry video with words, demonstrate choreographed stand ups, make good use of natural sound and utilize state-of-the-art production techniques.

6. Have the ability and skill to tell a story with a camera and to take accurate notes if working alone.

7. Maintain Station assigned camera and assorted equipment. See that all are kept clean, in good repair and stored properly on assignment, at the Station and when off the KSAT premise.

8. Drive all Station vehicles in a safe manner. Maintain a good driving record. Know and follow all safety rules and proper procedures associated with the responsibilities of the job.

9. Keep informed of contemporary television journalism standards and practices.

10. Maintain awareness of new forms of communications with an eye toward implementing them on newscasts, KSAT.com and other media platforms.

Ad

11. Have a strong understanding of computer/IT workflows and be able to troubleshoot technical challenges in the field.

Qualifications:

· 2-3 years of professional news photography experience;

· Non-linear editing, lighting, and production skills required;

· Ability to remain calm under pressure, while working in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines;

· Ability to lift in excess of 30 lbs. on a routine basis;

· Willingness to work flexible schedules, that may include mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Mail resumes and links to your online portfolio to:

Mario Orellana, Assistant News Director

morellana@ksat.com

1408 North St. Mary’s

San Antonio, Texas 78215

ANY OFFER OF EMPLOYMENT IS CONDITIONAL ON THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF A PRE-EMPLOYMENT PHYSICAL EXAM INCLUDING DRUG SCREEN, AND REQUIRED REFERENCE CHECKS AND EDUCATIONAL DEGREE VERIFICATION.