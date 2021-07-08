KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC affiliate station in San Antonio is looking for a full time IT Manager.

As the IT Manager, you will provide IT support for the KSAT facility - this will include News, Admin, Sales, Business, Web, Mobile & TV Broadcast. You must demonstrate outstanding troubleshooting abilities, attention to detail and ensure that all network, client workstations & servers are up to date and properly secure. You will also provide administrative support to the Director of Technology in planning & budgeting.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for designing and maintaining network infrastructure. Additional responsibilities include desktop, server, web, mobile & television broadcast support and installation. The candidate will be required to perform and lead special IT projects as determined by the Director of Technology.

Substantial experience with Cisco Router and Switch Management/Administration, Microsoft Server Operating Systems (All Versions), including Active Directory, Microsoft Desktop Operating Systems (All Versions), Additional desktop and engineering software including Visio, must be familiar with Palo Alto Networks firewalls, Office 365, Apple OS, mobile devices, Linux & any other hardware/software that is integral to our day-to-day operations. Experience with vulnerability and patch management using tools such as Qualys and Kaseya. Experience with VoIP & other remote work technologies. Experience with DNS, VMWare, VDI, Cloud Computing such as AWS, streaming technologies, and video file compression/transcoding.

Coordinate equipment & supplies to adequately provide for all IT needs. Work with other departments to determine their IT requirements.

Must possess the ability to understand instructions and underlying principles of the television broadcast and IT industry to include the installation, operation and maintenance of broadcast related computer/ server systems. Solid understanding of TCP/IP protocol stack with in-depth knowledge of network switching, routing concepts and protocols. Familiarity with NRCS, MAM, DAM and OTT technologies.

Manage a team of IT Specialists that provides 24x7, 365 days per year, on-call support.

Qualifications:

Four-year computer degree or equivalent experience and/or a minimum of five years’ experience as IT manager or supervisor.

Demonstrated competence in operating & interpersonal relations.

Hold a valid driver’s license & the ability to maintain a safe driving record.

Ability to read, write & speak English.

Great communication, interpersonal, & learning skills.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Send resume to:

Frank Daniels, Director of Technology

Email: fdaniels@ksat.com

KSAT – TV

1408 N St. Mary’s St

San Antonio, TX 78215