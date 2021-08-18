IT Specialist

KSAT 12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC station in San Antonio is currently seeking a qualified, experienced and organized candidate to support the station IT and broadcast facility.

A successful candidate will have 2 to 4 years’ experience in the IT industry. Must be familiar with the following technologies: Windows/Linux servers, Cisco switches/routers, Active Directory, DNS, VM Ware, VDI, Cloud Computing, network architecture, streaming technologies, video file compression & Windows/Mac OSX desktop support.

Responsibilities:

• Work as part of a team, supervised by the IT Manager.

• Provide excellent customer service & complete assigned projects on time and within specs.

• Outstanding troubleshooting abilities with attention to detail.

• Strong communication skills.

• Solid understanding of TCP/IP protocol stack with knowledge of network switching, routing concepts and protocols.

Ad

• Understanding of network security appliances such as Palo Alto firewalls, Fore Scout &Qualys.

• Experience with VoIP & other remote work technologies.

• Part of a Team that provides 24x7, 365 days per year, on-call support. This may entail phone or physical presence at the facility for equipment failure or other disasters. This includes, but is not limited to equipment and power failures, loss of contracted services, storms or severe weather and schedule conflicts.

• Overtime may be required in emergency situations or to meet deadlines.

Preferred:

• Experience in a Broadcast facility.

• Familiarity with NRCS, MAM, DAM and OTT technologies.

Qualifications:

• Associates degree or equivalent experience and/or a minimum of two years’ experience in IT.

• Must possess a valid driver’s license and the ability to maintain a safe driving record.

• Ability to read, write and speak English.

Ad

• Must be able to lift and carry up to 70lbs

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Send resume to:

Sebastian Jovell, IT Manager

sjovell@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N. St. Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215