The company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive news reporting style and for our daily, fast-paced lifestyle program that is #1 in the market. And if that’s not enough, we also have a brand new, state-of-the-art media complex that excites the senses.

The role: Texas Eats Editor. Be a part of the production team of KSAT12′s “Texas Eats”. You will shoot, edit and participate in all aspects of production of a variety format shot mostly on location for a weekly show. You will be responsible for participating in shooting and editing shoots with local restaurants and venues, and you’ll assist in editing and participating in community and Sales outreach for program. You will work closely with the Sales Department to shoot and edit sales segments within each show.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Ad

· Work with KSAT12 Sales Department to shoot and edit quality/entertaining segments which are “integrations” in the program.

· Records and edits video for pre-produced segments.

· Writes and edits copy for web site, and promotional use.

· Work with the host to archive segments for “best of” show clips for future episodes and manages archives for a re-airing of shows.

· Daily staff meetings/calls/communication is imperative with a daily morning meeting and continued communication in all matters related to the production of the show.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Excellent organizational, communication and leadership skills.

· Two or more years of experience shooting and editing a daily, live program on TV.

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and you must be capable of meeting very tight deadlines on a weekly basis.

· Strong ability to write and edit copy and shoot/edit video.

· Effective internal and external communication skills.

Ad

· Understand KSAT12′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

To apply, please send resume, writing, producing and video samples and links to:

David Cuccio, KSAT12 Creative Services Director

KSAT12

dcuccio@ksat.com

Ad

1408 N. St. Mary’s St.

San Antonio, TX 78215

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.