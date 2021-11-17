KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned ABC affiliate station in San Antonio, TX is looking for an Engineering Trainee to join the Engineering team. We are looking for someone who wants to learn the engineering side of live television, who’s ready to learn from one of the best teams in the business. This Engineering Trainee will work directly with our engineering staff to learn basic skills and procedures required to keep us “on-the-air” This includes basic troubleshooting skills, RF management, computer skills, Audio/Video and other skillsets common in our industry.

What we are looking for:

· Eager to learn the skills required for working in a live television broadcast environment. This includes newscasts and live transmission events.

· Be a team player, who’s aggressive, ready to ask questions, accepts constructive feedback and learns from mistakes.

· Must be an active, enthusiastic participant in day-to-day engineering procedures.

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, overnights, weekends and holidays.

· Ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines.

Requirements:

· College degree or working towards a degree is preferred.

· Computer literacy is a must, familiarity with broadcast computer systems a plus.

Additional Information:

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact Details:

KSAT 12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

Send resumes to: Frank Daniels, Director of Technology fdaniels@ksat.com