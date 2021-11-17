KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned ABC affiliate station in San Antonio, TX is looking for an Operations/Production Trainee to join their Live Production Team. We are looking for someone who wants to learn the production side of live television, who’s ready to learn from one of the best teams in the business. This Operations Trainee will work directly with our operations staff to learn skills, as well as with our team of newscast producers to learn all aspects of putting together a KSAT QUALITY newscast. This includes operating the Teleprompter, robotic cameras, and Ross OverDrive automation as well as commercial spot checking.

What we are looking for:

· Eager to learn the skills required for working in a live television broadcast environment. This includes newscasts for multiple dayparts and platforms

· Be a team player, who’s aggressive, ready to ask questions, accepts constructive feedback and learns from mistakes.

· Must be an active, enthusiastic participant in day-to-day operation procedures.

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, overnights, weekends and holidays;

· Ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines.

Requirements:

· College degree or working towards a degree in Television Production is preferred.

· Computer literacy is a must; familiarity with newsroom computer systems a plus.

Additional Information:

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Contact Details:

KSAT 12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

Send resumes to: Dave Tarr, Assistant Director of Technology dtarr@ksat.com