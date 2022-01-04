The Company: KSAT 12 is the #1 local news station and website in San Antonio, Texas. We are a proud member of the Graham Media Group collection of media hubs. We have a history of strong community ties, top ratings, and the strongest readership of all local news websites in the South Texas market. KSAT is known for its aggressive reporting style, a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies, and our spirit of innovation in storytelling on all platforms.

The Position: Executive Producer, The NightBeat @ 10

We are looking for an Executive Producer who can lead our team of multi-platform journalists to continue to excel at producing fast-paced local news stories for our 10 pm newscast, as well as pushing content on our digital and social platforms. Working in tandem with other newsroom leaders at all levels, the EP guides and inspires our team of producers, reporters, photographers, news editors, digital producers, and assignments staff. They will help shape our editorial concepts to determine on-air execution and publishing deadlines. The ideal candidate leads by example – they have a sense of urgency, understand the vital role local news plays in the community, and get an adrenaline rush when jumping in on breaking news and severe weather coverage. They can help reporters, photographers, and producers take a concept from broad idea to focused execution and bring with them outside-the-box ideas for elevating our newscasts as a whole and stories individually. The EP who will thrive in our newsroom can work with various people across all roles, is a willing mentor to our team members, and is a thoughtful listener to those around them. It’s critically important that the next EP for our NightBeat team is focused on quality, creativity, accuracy, and attention to detail across individual stories, newscasts, and digital content. The successful candidate can motivate and develop our team members while maintaining a solid newsroom culture, meeting tight deadlines, and managing processes.

Ad

Responsibilities:

· Maintain editorial direction set by the News Director, Assistant News Director, and other newsroom managers.

· Stay on top of current events, including local, state, national, and world events.

· Supervise the pre-production and production of assigned newscasts in ways that embrace and encourage innovation and experimentation while appealing to a wide range of viewers.

· A strong copy editor who can finesse scripts and digital copy while using those opportunities as teaching moments to strengthen our staff’s writing.

· Work with other News Managers to develop and implement staff schedules that maximize resources while minimizing overtime and additional news-gathering costs.

· Work with the News Director and Assistant News Director on recruiting, hiring, and training a news team that reflects the diversity of our viewing area.

· Maintain a productive working relationship with the Creative Services, Operations, Engineering, and IT Departments.

Ad

· Effectively handle multiple tasks and frequent interruptions.

· Work flexible hours that may include nights, overnight hours, mornings, weekends, or holidays.

Qualifications:

· Exceptional writing, copy editing, and visualization skills;

· A creative thinker who can visualize new ways to build stories, segments, and newscasts, utilizing the technology and tools in our news room;

· Extensive knowledge of best practices for television news and digital journalism;

· Create, suggest, and implement ideas for news coverage, series, and promotion for broadcasts, KSAT.com, KSAT+ (our Smart TV Livestreaming App), and our social media platforms;

· Excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills;

· Must be a self-starter, possess a great attitude, and mentor younger journalists;

· Able to lead a team and achieve its goals;

· The ability to work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure, and manage daily deadlines and shifting priorities;

Ad

· Five years of experience in producing compelling newscasts in a major market;

· College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a physical exam, drug screen, investigative background check, employment education verifications, and reference checks. In addition, you must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

Location: KSAT12 TV

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

Contact: Bernice Kearney

KSAT12 News

bkearney@ksat.com

No phone calls, please

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.