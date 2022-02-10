KSAT12 News (San Antonio, ABC) is seeking a multi-skilled journalist to join our news team. We’re looking for a strong, visual storyteller with exceptional writing and live reporting skills – perfect for our fast-paced newscasts, as well as our digital and social platforms. The ideal candidate is resourceful, has a competitive spirit, is aggressive on breaking news, has a great can-do attitude, can develop strong contacts in the community, and is committed to producing compelling, high-quality stories for all our platforms.

Responsibilities:

· Research and write assigned stories for multiple platforms, including broadcast, web, social, mobile.

· Strong live reporter, who can walk viewers through a story in a compelling, creative, and lively way.

· Ability to identify the different facets of a story and produce those angles up for multiple newscasts throughout the day.

· Respond quickly to breaking news. Use your smartphone to send pictures/video of breaking news for digital platforms and work quickly to update stories for air, for ksat.com and for station’s social media platforms.

· Responsible for enterprise newsgathering.

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule that includes nights, overnights, weekends, and holidays.

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines.

Qualifications:

· Prefer candidates with a minimum of 3 years of experience in a commercial newsroom.

· College degree in journalism/communications or related field preferred.

· Computer literacy, including newsroom computer systems.

· Must have and maintain a professional on-air appearance.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

To apply send resume and video to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director bkearney@ksat.com

KSAT-TV

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.