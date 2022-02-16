KSAT 12, the Graham Media Group owned-ABC affiliate in San Antonio, TX is searching for a DIGITAL CONTENT CREATOR to join our Sales team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for the following:

Assist in creating visually appealing marketing presentations

Coordinate projects related to advertisers and promotional campaigns

Work closely with management team on station projects

Work closely with graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations, and others to create and implement advertising campaigns

Assist with Social Media efforts for the Sales department

Assist in fulfilling advertising requests, including online ad delivery, reporting, bill discrepancies, and production issues

Monitor digital campaigns to ensure proper delivery, goal attainment and client satisfaction

Ability to work on multiple projects with different objectives simultaneously

Strong interpersonal skills and willingness to communicate with clients, colleagues, and management

Good time management skills, including prioritizing, scheduling, and adapting as necessary

Support a fast-paced Sales Department in the completion of all necessary functions: sales, production, billing, correspondence, order entry, customer relations, campaign reporting, and workflow

Helpful skills and qualifications of this position include:

· Google Ad Manager experience

· Google Analytics experience a plus

· Photoshop experience a plus

· MS Office experience

· College graduate or equivalent work experience

· Excellent verbal & written communications

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Send resume to:

Chris Ammon, Digital Sales Manager

Email: cammon@ksat.com

KSAT – TV

1408 N St. Mary’s St

San Antonio, TX 78215 Please, NO PHONE CALLS