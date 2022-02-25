Television Special Events Coordinator

The company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style, and we have expanded our community involvement so that we have a major presence at many community events. And if that’s not enough, we also have a brand new, state-of-the-art media complex that excites the senses.

The role: Looking for an experienced, take charge professional with ability to manage administration and logistics in a busy television station’s community events environment. You will manage coordination and/or promotion of up to 30 events per year. Must be able to anticipate project needs, discern work priorities, meet deadlines with little supervision, and be willing to work evenings and weekends when necessary. You will also work very closely with the Sales Department to meet the needs of our partners in KSAT COMMUNITY. You should have a love for special event management, provide outstanding customer service, be an enthusiastic professional and be able to build relationships with internal and external staff, clients, and viewers.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

· Handle all KSAT COMMUNITY events and Public Service Announcements for KSAT12, including but not limited to planning and executing all aspects of station involvement.

· Work as a liaison between KSAT12 and sales clients, community partners, and staff members to produce exciting community events that are well-attended and showcase KSAT12 as a community leader. You’ll also create compelling, entertaining television Public Service Announcements.

· Make site visits, design layouts, order supplies and audiovisual equipment, arrange food and beverage, order event signage, ensure appropriate décor to meet the quality expectations of KSAT12.

· Handle all event logistics, including set-up and tear-down, schedule all volunteers, transport all materials needed for each event, and attend galas and fund-raising events.

· Aggressively gather information on each project to achieve quality event productions.

· Handle all communication with the News Department to schedule talent appearances for our community events.

· Propose new ideas to improve the event planning and implementation process.

· Should be a self-starter with the ability to work independently.

· Must understand promotion, sales and news and have a thirst for current events.

REQUIREMENTS

· College degree preferred

· Good, creative writing skills required.

· Shooting Video and video editing experience preferred.

· Position requires an ability to read and spell.

· At least 1 year coordinating special events.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resume, writing, producing and video samples and links to:

David Cuccio, KSAT12 Creative Services Director

KSAT12

dcuccio@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s St.

San Antonio, TX 78215

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.