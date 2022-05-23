KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned ABC station in San Antonio, TX is seeking an energetic and team oriented individual to be our Part-Time Receptionist.

As front of the house and the first point of contact for our external visitors, your duties will include:

· Operate switchboard, handle phone calls in an efficient and courteous manner.

· Keep daily logs of pertinent incoming calls with viewer comments and complaints.

· Dispense information as provided by departments.

· Receive and sign for deliveries as required; notify addressees immediately.

· Greet and route visitors to ensure employee safety.

· Deliver messages in a timely manner.

· Monitor front entrance and provide entry to authorized personnel only.

· Assist with incoming and outgoing mail.

· Must be flexible for morning or afternoon hours.

Requirements include excellent telephone skills, ability to handle a variety of calls efficiently with diplomacy and tact, excellent interpersonal skills, speak English in a clear and pleasant manner, some computer skills.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume to:

Aide House, Business Manager

KSAT12 News

ahouse@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

No phone calls, please.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.