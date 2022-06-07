The company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style, our innovative spirit, and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies.

The Role: Meteorologist

KSAT12 News is looking for a Meteorologist to join our top-rated weather team.

The right person for this job will produce and anchor weathercasts on our top-rated newscasts, as well as produce digital content for our website and our social platforms.

The Meteorologist will create state-of-the-art weather reports using the station’s computer systems and programs, working closely with other staff meteorologists and news managers to produce the highest-quality daily weathercasts and severe weather coverage for all of our digital and broadcast platforms. The ideal candidate is creative, technically savvy and keeps up-to-date on the latest technology, has an ability to meet deadlines, and adjust to an ever-changing newsroom.

Ad

Responsibilities:

· Produce state-of-the-art weather reports, paying special attention to severe weather as well as inconvenient weather that can impact our viewers’ day;

· Develop promotable and environmental content year-round that appeals to a wide-range of viewers, and which reflects high journalistic standards;

· Work closely with other on-air meteorologists, anchors, reporters, producers, and our digital team to produce content across all platforms, maintaining the continuity between our Weather Team and our News Team;

· Contribute online and social content to station platforms;

· Understand and use internet research tools and social media platforms to add content and context to weathercasts, breaking weather coverage and all KSAT digital platforms;

· Develop and maintain high standards of:

o Delivery – upbeat, energetic, self-assured and authoritative

o Appearance – look your best, paying attention to hair, makeup, clothing

Ad

o Standups/live shots – be creative, energetic; work with photographer to choreograph your words and actions

Qualifications:

· College degree in Meteorology or related field required;

· Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in a commercial newsroom;

· Knowledge of computer newsroom systems preferred; familiarity with WSI, Baron, and ENPS preferred;

· Ability to read, write and speak English;

· Possess a positive, hard-working attitude;

· Willingness to work flexible schedule, including weekends, nights, mornings and holidays as needed, and travel when necessary.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Ad

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Mail resumes and tapes to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director bkearney@ksat.com

1408 North St. Mary’s Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.