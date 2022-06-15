SA Live Photographer/Editor Trainee

KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive news reporting style and for our daily, fast-paced promotion that drives viewership and follows a marketing plan to keep us at #1. And if that’s not enough, we also have a state-of-the-art media complex that excites the senses.

SA Live, San Antonio’s #1 variety show, is looking for a Photographer/Editor Trainee to join our growing team. We are looking for someone with a passion for TV and web writing, camera work, editing, social media and fun!

It’s a lot of work in a fast-paced, innovative environment with a highly creative team and an array of guests and clients who bring one hour of joy to San Antonio and South Texas every weekday. We’re looking for a self-starter who can work independently on a tight deadline, but who also understands that our show is a collaborative team effort and not only welcomes but encourages input from the entire team.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

· Shoot and edit video to air on SA Live and digital/social media platforms.

· Proficient, creative writing skills are a must.

· Editing (Premiere or similar) skill preferred.

· Photoshop or After Effects skill preferred.

· Write and produce segments, when needed; field produce.

· Appear on camera, when needed.

· Work with the entire team to bounce ideas, get feedback.

· Keep up with our competitors to see what works and what doesn’t in the market.

· Interact with guests and clients, be helpful on set.

· Know our audience and what they want to see on television.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Strong ability to shoot and edit video.

· Prior experience producing/shooting/editing content for television preferred.

· Strong writing skills.

· Ability to remain calm while working under tight deadlines with input from the entire SA Live team.

· Team player with excellent internal and external communication skills.

· Working knowledge and familiarity with AP Style-writing.

· College degree preferred.

· Ability to read, write and speak English.

· Understanding of KSAT12′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resume, writing, producing and video samples and links to:

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

dwinters@ksat.com

1408 N. St. Mary’s St.

San Antonio, TX 78215

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

We regret that we will only be able to respond to applicants in whom we have an interest.