Are you the type of journalist who relishes a trip down the proverbial rabbit hole? A journalist who is relentless when it comes to holding people accountable for their actions, exposing corruption at the highest levels? Someone who is adept at digging for potential solutions to issues we face in our community? If so, we want to talk to you about a rare opportunity to join KSAT12′s award-winning team.

KSAT12 is the #1 news organization in San Antonio. We are looking for a Producer to work on with our KSAT Investigates unit and take point on a variety of other special projects and station initiatives. We need a self-starter who thrives on the deep dive, a multi-tasker who’s able to work on 8-10 projects at a time with varying timelines and deadlines, and can utilize all the newsroom systems we have to build high-impact digital and broadcast stories and special reports for one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. The ideal candidate is resourceful, will dig into the San Antonio market from day one to build sources at all levels. The Investigative/Special Projects Producer will take story ideas from conception to completion for all KSAT12′s platforms, using all the editorial tools in our arsenal to make the most impact with each story, video, article, and post. Additionally, the right candidate will help produce content in conjunction with our Graham Media Group’s Solutionaries team, Trust Index team, and Forecasting Change team. These initiatives are part of our vision for the future, elevating the importance of local news in exploring critical issues our community faces and in fighting against mis-and-disinformation raging through the news ecosystem.

Ad

Key Responsibilities:

· Strong visual and written storyteller who is adept at researching, conducting interviews in the field, writing, and copy editing

· Be a vocal contributor to daily editorial meetings, looking for opportunities within daily news coverage to elevate our reporting to include deeper context and investigative angles

· Works to elevate visual stories through showcasing, data visualization, utilizing graphics, video, animations, or other elements that will help our audience understand how complex issues affect their families and communities

· Use Computer Assisted Reporting techniques to mine for and produce stories that highlight issues of local importance with a focus on potential solutions to those issues

· Show a commitment to digital story development on all KSAT12 platforms, including our website, livestreaming channel, podcasting, and mobile channels

· Utilize social media to drive brand marketing for our KSAT12 content as a way to drive content seekers to our owned-and-operated platforms

Ad

Qualifications:

· At least 3 years of experience as an investigative and/or special projects producer in a commercial newsroom

· Line producing experience a plus (as it will be needed for producing long-form news specials)

· Team player who can collaborate with reporters, photographers, producers, editors, and managers to elevate and maximize our cross-platform content

· Understands and can defend journalists’ right to access of public information and public records

· Exhibit a strong commitment to journalism, our code of ethics, editorial judgement, and understanding of libel laws.

Skills:

· Knowledge of the Freedom of Information Act and the Texas Public Information Act

· Excel, Python, Facebook advanced search, LexisNexis and other data journalism tools that can point you to large data sets that you can then analyze to extrapolate story ideas

· Experience in pulling court documents, warrants, mugshots, and other public records

Ad

· Experience using – or ability to quickly learn - newsroom content systems such as ENPS, ARC, Trint, Microsoft 365 systems (I.e., Excel, Word, SharePoint, Teams)

· College degree in journalism, communications, data science or other relevant coursework preferred

· Strong written communication skills a must, as you will be communicating and coordinating with a variety of team members within our newsroom, across internal departments and across our corporate properties.

· Able to work flexible shifts that could include weekends, holidays, evenings, and overnights, as needed

· Valid driver’s license in good standing, as you may be required to drive company vehicles to news assignments

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Ad

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

To apply send resume and video to:

Bernice Kearney, News Director bkearney@ksat.com

KSAT-TV

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.