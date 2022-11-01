The company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station located in San Antonio. We are currently seeking a Programming Manager. KSAT12 has strong community ties and top ratings, we are known for our aggressive news reporting style and for our daily, fast-paced lifestyle program SA Live, that is #1 in the market and our weekly program Texas Eats, which is #1 in the market as well.

The role: This position will oversee the daily programming duties related to keeping all our channels up to date with programming as it is booked by ABC and other entities. Manage all local programming (outside of News), including the management of SA Live, Texas Eats, Fiesta Parade broadcasts, Fiesta Fiesta primetime broadcast, Rodeo primetime specials, Day of the Dead broadcast, KSAT Pigskin Classic broadcast, and any other programs that are produced outside of the news department. Maintain all contact with ABC programming department, Encompass (our master control hub), and our sales and research departments. You will also create weekly scenarios for programming to alert our staff and our master control hub of our plans should weekend sports/other programming run long or out of pattern.

Responsibilities

· You will be working side by side with the Creative Services Director and report to the General Manager. Oversee all production and budgeting of SA Live, Texas Eats, Fiesta parade broadcasts, Rodeo specials, Day of the Dead special, KSAT Pigskin Classic.

· SA Live and Texas Eats are big hits and fun to work with! You will play a vital role in leading the team with the growth of these programs.

· Collaborate with our Events Coordinator to build plans around our exciting Insider parties and live broadcasts when they occur simultaneously.

· Coordinate with the sales and research department to make sure our programming logs are accurate and updated regularly.

· Publish the daily program grids and schedule “Make-Goods” for ABC pre-empted programs and add programming & changes for ABC, & MeTV, as well as local specials

· Work closely with ABC programming, the folks at ABC will become your best friend.

· Schedule FCC Children programs (2-Hrs. on KSAT per week)

· Ensure that monthly EAS tests air

· Alert our Master Control HUB of OTO Program Record Orders for local specials & assign house names.

· Provide Traffic Hub & Master Control with changes to formats & feed schedules of Syndicated programs. Send out programming alerts to TV listing services, other media, and to staff.

· File our FCC quarterly reports online.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Minimum 2 years of management experience. Marketing or News is a plus.

Ability to work in a challenging environment, you must detail-oriented, able to multi-task and be capable of meeting very tight deadlines on a weekly basis.

Effective internal and external communication (both oral and written).

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply please send resume via email to:

David Cuccio, Creative Services Director dcuccio@ksat.com

KSAT-TV

1408 N. St. Mary`s Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.