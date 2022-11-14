News Director

KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC station in San Antonio, Texas seeks a strong, dedicated, innovative, multi-platform content focused newsroom leader that grows both people and product. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of empowering people to successfully convert audience focused research into actionable strategic goals and is relentless and consistent in delivering results.

Principal Functions Essential to the Job

· Oversee the entire operation of the News Department on all platforms (broadcast, digital, social, etc.)

· Create & implement strategic plans for audience growth and newsroom operations.

· Communicate a compelling and inspired vision consistent with company strategy.

· Analyze and respond to trends affecting the industry and DMA.

· Develop and control annual budget to comply with station guidelines.

· Maintain constant awareness of the competition.

· Recruit, hire and oversee growth and development.

· Negotiate talent contracts.

· Build and maintain key relationships to foster a positive news image within the community

· Keep department standards up to “state-of-the-art” technology.

· Provide a journalistic “role model” for others by keeping current with developments in the industry and journalism.

· Work closely with other members of management team to develop and attain station goals

· Supervise and provide regular feedback and yearly performance appraisals for direct reports with ultimate responsibility for all newsroom personnel

· Assure operations are within local and federal laws and guidelines.

· Assure compliance with GMG and station policies

Minimum Skills, Knowledge, and Qualifications

· Minimum 5 years news managerial related experience in television news.

· Degree in Communications/Journalism preferred.

· Demonstrated success in TV News management.

· Proven and effective leadership skills; ability to address conflict quickly and directly

· Organization, creativity, and ability to motivate the news operation in a competitive marketplace.

· Broad understanding of newsroom operations and equipment

· Proven ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment

· Advanced oral and written communication skills

· Effective in a variety of formal presentation settings both inside and outside the organization

· Ability to work flexible hours under daily deadline pressure.

· Ability to manage change.

Top Reason to Join KSAT: Our culture and benefits package. Our employees are our most important resource. We encourage entrepreneurship and initiative and recognize and reward achievement. Graham Media offers a generous benefits package that includes 401K and healthcare on day one! Are you ready to join the team? We encourage you to submit your resume for consideration.

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Ashley Parker, VP & General Manager aparker@ksat.com

1408 N. St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.