Promotion Producer

KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive news reporting style and for our daily, fast-paced promotion that drives viewership and follows a marketing plan to keep us at #1. And if that’s not enough, we also have a brand new, state-of-the-art media complex that excites the senses.

The role: Follow the KSAT12 Marketing plan by researching, writing, editing daily social media promotion for KSAT12/ABC, MeTV, KSAT.com, and digital media. You will work hand-in-hand with the News Department, attend news meetings, write several live news alerts/posts, and edit video. You must be up on current events and follow breaking news and be able to produce social media posts on tight deadlines. Your social posts will be for several platforms, including YouTube Reels and Shorts, Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, and any other digital platform. You will also shoot and produce daily topical promos for “Good Morning San Antonio” for on-air and may produce long-form programs like Fiesta Parades and Day of the Dead. You should be a self-starter with the ability to work independently. You must understand news and have a thirst for promoting stories for the #1 newscasts in the market.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Attend daily news meetings and participate in choosing stories to tease.

· Write several social posts and produce several video posts by working directly with reporters and producers to develop effective teases.

· Produce, shoot, edit several marketing spots for all digital platforms throughout the year.

· Proficient, creative writing skills are a must.

· Editing (Premiere or similar) skill preferred.

· You must keep up with breaking news and have a hunger to keep our newscasts #1 in the market. You must be very competitive!

· You must watch news on television and understand the role of promotion in making our news stories relevant to the viewers of South Texas.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Excellent writing skills are imperative.

· Two or more years of experience producing content for social media.

· Strong ability to write and edit copy and shoot and edit video.

· Ability to work under very tight deadlines and face intense pressure to write effective social posts by working in conjunction with reporters and anchors.

· Effective internal and external communication skills.

· Understand KSAT12′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

To apply please send resume via email to:

David Cuccio, Creative Services Director dcuccio@ksat.com

KSAT-TV

1408 N. St. Mary`s Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS

