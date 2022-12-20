Local Sales Manager

KSAT12 located in San Antonio, is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style, and we are expanding our community involvement so that we have a major presence at all our community events.

KSAT12 is looking for a strong team player that brings high energy, is organized, and is a positive individual to lead KSAT’s local sales effort to achieve specific revenue (TV & Digital) and share goals.

Responsibilities

This individual will supervise our Account Executives’ day-to-day efforts including new business & digital. You will assist the General Sales Manager in setting rates and managing inventory. Must be able to develop and maintain positive client relationships with a high-profile presence in the San Antonio advertising community as well as maintain constant awareness of the competitive environment.

Qualifications

· Minimum 3+ years television sales management experience preferred

· Demonstrated success in cross-platform selling

· Strong Digital knowledge on O&O and 3rd Party selling

· Must be a team player

· Proven ability to lead and motivate staff towards fullest potential

· Knowledge of TV & Digital sales, television research tools, vendor development, sales promotion, social media, salesforce, Wide Orbit, and special projects

· Strong interpersonal and excellent communication skills

· College degree is preferred

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please send resume to:

Audrey Savage

asavage@ksat.com

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

Location:

KSAT12

1408 N. St. Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.