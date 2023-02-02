The Company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. Located in San Antonio, Texas, we’re known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies. As if that’s not enough, we also have a new state-of-the-art multi-media complex in which to create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of digital platforms.

The Position: Assignments Manager

KSAT12 News is looking for an Assignments Manager to join our top-rated team and help lead the dayside Assignments Desk. We want someone who lives for breaking news, has exceptional news judgement, is highly organized, is an effective communicator, is efficient and is an excellent planner. This is a leadership position within our newsroom, so the right person for this role is a news rock star, motivated to win and capable of motivating others in order to get the best out of our staff members. Our next Assignments Manager will be responsible for handling logistics for multiple field crews, working with reporters, photographers, producers, editors, web journalists and social media producers to cover the news of the day as well as generating enterprise stories for on-air, online and social platforms. You’ll need to be able to see the big picture and understand the content demands of a multi-platform newsroom, all while developing, researching and producing stories from the assignments desk.

Responsibilities:

· Maintain editorial direction set by the News Director;

· Stay on top of current events: local, state, national and world events, along with a working knowledge of people, places and history;

· Work in tandem with all newsroom managers and staff members to develop daily plans for news coverage;

· Organize news-related information necessary to make smart editorial decisions for our operation;

· Listen to scanners, monitor social media channels, make beat checks and identify and gather accurate information from a variety of news sources;

· Understand and use internet research tools and social media to contribute content to all of KSAT12′s platforms – TV, Web, Social;

· Organize information so reporters, photographers, producers, anchors, digital journalists and news managers can quickly use that information in their assignments;

· Ability to write, edit and post content on station website and social media platforms, as needed;

· Responsible for long-range planning and assigning future projects, working in tandem with Assistant News Director and Executive Producers;

· Collaborate with other Graham Media Group stations for big event coverage;

· Maintain strong people skills and communication skills in a competitive, high-pressure environment;

· Maintain awareness of media law, including new interpretations of libel and the right to privacy;

· Ability to remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines;

· Work flexible hours including nights, mornings, weekends and holidays.

· A working knowledge of San Antonio and the South Texas area is a plus;

Qualifications:

· Prefer candidates with a minimum of 5 years of experience in a commercial newsroom;

· College degree in journalism/communications or similar field of study preferred;

· Strong news judgement required; passion for breaking news a must;

· Computer literacy, including newsroom computer systems; Knowledge of ENPS a plus.

· Excellent interpersonal, communication and time-management skills required;

· Demonstrated ability to manage people and resources to maximize impact on the multi-platform news operation;

· Working knowledge of contemporary television production techniques, including the capabilities of SNG/DSNG trucks, backpack news gathering and helicopters.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Mail news philosophy and resume to:

Mario Orellana, News Director

morellana@ksat.com 1408 North St. Mary’s

San Antonio, Texas 78215

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.