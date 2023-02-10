KSAT12/ABC, a Graham Media Group station is San Antonio’s #1 local news channel and multi-platform media brand. We are a team with strong community ties and top news and local programing ratings. KSAT is known for an innovative news reporting style, along with the market’s #1 daily lifestyle program “SA Live” and our weekly program “Texas Eats”.

KSAT 12 is looking for a dynamic Creative Services Director to take our station to new levels of viewership and community engagement. If you have experience as a strategic leader and have the drive to elevate and execute a powerful and compelling brand across platforms, then you may be the one. Responsibilities include Marketing, Promotion, Graphics, Special Events Marketing and Budget Management.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Develop and execute promotional campaigns to increase viewership and drive ratings.

Handle daily promotion and marketing duties related to promoting all our newscasts, digital platforms, local programming, ABC programming and syndicated programming.

Oversee, manage, and collaborate with our marketing, promotions, graphics, special events and new media staff to create compelling on-air and digital promotions.

Coordinate with the sales and research departments to make sure our promos are meeting the “KSAT Quality” deemed necessary for all marketing/promotion.

Promote the entire KSAT12 brand across all platforms, including on TV and all social platforms including YouTube, Instagram, OTT, and any other upcoming platforms.

Manage budgets and timelines for promotional campaigns.

Oversee logs for KSAT and MeTV. Filling the logs with promos that are produced by your department to air on TV, and make sure the spots are meeting the marketing goals set by your team.

Manage our music library service, and our “Storyblocks” service for b-roll and audio needs.

Study and participate in research projects that occur annually.

Attend weekly Department Head meetings and outline your goals and objectives at each meeting.

You will report directly to the General Manager and oversee promotion of our Fiesta parade broadcasts, Rodeo specials, Day of the Dead special, Pigskin Classic special, KSAT Events, etc. You will put together a marketing plan to make each event a considerable success.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communication, or related field.

2+ years of experience managing staff preferred.

Strong project management skills and ability to lead cross-functional teams.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and be capable of meeting very tight deadlines daily.

Ability to analyze market research and trends to build plans that lay out goals and objectives for achieving success.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite

Understand KSAT12′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

Top Reason to Join KSAT, our culture and benefits package. Our employees are our most valuable resource. We encourage entrepreneurship and initiative and recognize and reward achievement. Graham Media offers a generous benefits package that includes 401K and healthcare on day one!

Send resumes to:

Ashley Parker, VP & General Manager aparker@ksat.com

1408 N. St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, credit check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.