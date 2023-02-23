KSAT12/ABC, a Graham Media Group station is San Antonio’s #1 local news channel and multi-platform media brand.

KSAT12 is looking for a Sports Anchor/Reporter to join our top-rated Team. We are looking for a sports junkie who’s eager to learn from some of the best sports journalists in the business. We want someone who is comfortable on-camera but also not afraid to pick up gear and hit the ground running. You will be working on local sports stories for Instant Replay, our half-hour Sunday Sports Show, as well as sports segments within our daily newscasts and anchor some sports segments on newscasts. In addition, you will be responsible for producing stories for our digital platforms and social media channels – content which may also be broadcast on our daily sports segments.

Experience:

· Have on-camera experience, with an engaging personality, strong writing skills as well as some experience in social media and website publishing.

· Be a team player, who’s aggressive, is ready to ask questions, accepts constructive feedback and learns from mistakes.

· Must be an active, enthusiastic participant in editorial discussions, and contribute ideas and stories to the daily cross-platform news effort.

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, overnights, weekends and holidays.

· Ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines.

Requirements:

· College degree in journalism or communications is preferred.

· Computer literacy is a must; familiarity with newsroom computer systems, XD cameras and Adobe Premiere nonlinear editing systems a plus.

· Have an established portfolio of newscast writing and on-camera reporting skills, from past internships or college television stations.

· An understanding of the importance of social media in-crowd sourcing, story development and story follow-through

· Flexibility to travel to cover sports events.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact Details:

To apply, please send resume to:

Mario Orellana morellana@ksat.com

Location: KSAT 12 1408 N. St. Mary’s San Antonio, TX 78215 No Phone Calls Please

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.