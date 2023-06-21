KSAT TV 12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC affiliate station in San Antonio is looking for a full time IT Manager.

As the IT Manager you will provide IT support for the KSAT facility focusing on news, engineering & creative services departments. You must demonstrate outstanding troubleshooting abilities, attention to detail and ensure that all network, client workstations & servers are up to date & properly secured. You will also provide administrative support to the Director of Technology in planning & budgeting.

Responsibilities:

1. Responsible for designing and maintaining station IT infrastructure. Additional responsibilities include desktop, web, mobile & television broadcast support and installation. The candidate will be required to perform and lead special IT projects as determined by the Director of Technology.

2. Coordinate equipment & supplies to adequately provide for all IT needs. Work with news, engineering, and Corporate IT to determine their IT requirements.

3. Manage an IT Technician and be part of a team that provides 24x7, on-call support.

4. Substantial experience working with Microsoft server and desktop operating systems (all versions), including Active Directory, Office 365, and additional desktop and engineering software. Must be familiar with Cisco networks, Palo Alto firewalls, MAC OS, Linux, mobile devices & any other hardware/software that is integral to our day-to-day operations. Experience with vulnerability and patch management using tools such as Qualys and Microsoft InTune/SCCM. Experience with VoIP & other remote work technologies. Experience with DNS, VMWare, VDI, Cloud Computing such as AWS, streaming technologies, and video file compression/transcoding.

5. Must possess the ability to understand instructions and underlying principles of the television broadcast and IT industry to include the installation, operation, and maintenance of broadcast related computer/ server systems. Solid understanding of TCP/IP protocol stack with in-depth knowledge of network switching, routing concepts and protocols. Familiarity with NRCS, MAM, DAM and OTT technologies.

Qualifications:

1. Four-year computer degree or equivalent experience.

2. Demonstrated competence in operating & interpersonal relations.

3. Hold a valid driver’s license & the ability to maintain a safe driving record.

4. Ability to read, write & speak English.

5. Great communication, interpersonal, & learning skills.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Send resume to:

Frank Daniels, Director of Technology

Email: fdaniels@ksat.com

KSAT – TV

1408 N St. Mary’s St

San Antonio, TX 78215