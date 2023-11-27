Traffic Anchor/Reporter

KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies. We’re based out of a multi-media complex where we can create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of digital platforms.

KSAT12 News is looking for a dynamic Traffic Anchor to join our top-rated morning show team.

As one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, traffic in San Antonio is a problem that’s only intensifying. This is a chance to help the people of San Antonio who are time-starved, travel-weary, and need solutions to work their way around trouble spots and construction zones across the city and in the growing outlying communities. As KSAT’s traffic expert, you’ll be expected to build relationships with local transportation leaders, understand the highway and street-level projects that affect drivers across our viewing area, and be able to pitch stories related to transportation and mobility.

Responsibilities:

This is not an entry-level position. The right candidate is no stranger to a working newsroom and thrives on a fast-paced work environment with intense deadlines. This is a live anchor position, where you’ll be front and center at least ten times each day during Good Morning San Antonio. So, you’ll have to be comfortable on camera, on set with our other news anchors, and be comfortable working in front of a chromakey wall.

While you’ll be part of the morning news team, you’ll work independently to build your own traffic graphics using our WSI Max system. In addition to your broadcast duties, you’ll also build out digital media stories and social media posts for people on the go, to build viewer engagement and keep them moving through their day. After GMSA ends, you’ll produce content that may be featured in other newscasts or promoted for future GMSA broadcasts.

Qualifications:

· 3-5 years of experience in a news environment

· Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, live TV environment

· Experience reporting on-camera and writing for multiple platforms (broadcast, web, social media)

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· College degree in journalism/communications is preferred

· Prior WSI Max software experience preferred

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume and samples of your on-camera work to:

Mario Orellana morellana@ksat.com

News Director, KSAT12 News

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.