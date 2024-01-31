The Company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our aggressive reporting style and a keen ability to embrace new digital technologies.

The Position: Assignments Editor

KSAT12 News is looking for an Assignments Editor to join our top-rated team. We want someone who lives for breaking news and weather, has exceptional news judgement, is highly organized, is an effective communicator, is efficient and is an excellent planner. The right person for this role can juggle multiple responsibilities and multiple platforms at once - from enterprise story development to listening to scanners & leveraging social media listening for breaking and developing news, to handling logistics for multiple field crews. The Assignments Editor will work with newsroom leadership, including the Assignments Manager, Digital Leaders, Executive Producers and the News Director to execute on short-term and long-term projects. You’ll need to be able to see the big picture and understand the content demands of a multi-platform newsroom, all while developing, researching and producing stories from the assignments desk.

Responsibilities:

● Maintain editorial direction set by the News Director;

● Stay on top of current events: local, state, national and world events, along with a working knowledge of people, places and history;

● Work in tandem with all newsroom managers and staff members to develop daily plans for news coverage;

● Organize news-related information necessary to make smart daily and long-range editorial decisions for our operation;

● Listen to scanners, monitor social media channels, make beat checks and identify and gather accurate information from a variety of news sources;

● Understand and use internet research tools and social media to contribute content to all of KSAT12′s platforms – TV, Web, Social;

● Organize information so reporters, photographers, producers, anchors, digital journalists, and news managers can quickly use that information in their assignments;

● Ability to write, edit and post content on station website and social media platforms, as needed;

● Maintain strong people skills and communication skills in a competitive, high-pressure environment;

● Maintain awareness of media law, including new interpretations of libel and the right to privacy;

● Ability to remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines;

● Work flexible hours that may include nights, mornings, weekends and holidays.

● Working knowledge of San Antonio and the South Texas area is a plus;

Qualifications:

● Prefer candidates with a minimum of 3 years of experience in a commercial newsroom;

● College degree in journalism/communications or similar field of study preferred;

● Strong news judgment required; passion for breaking news a must;

● Computer literacy, including newsroom computer systems; Knowledge of ENPS a plus;

● Excellent interpersonal, communication and time-management skills required;

● Working knowledge of contemporary television and digital news production techniques, including the capabilities of SNG/DSNG trucks, backpack news gathering and helicopters.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Send resume to:

Mario Orellana, News Director.

morellana@ksat.com 1408 North St. Mary’s

San Antonio, Texas 78215