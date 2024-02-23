Morning News Reporter/Anchor

Job Description: KSAT12 News, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC affiliate station in San Antonio Texas is looking for a dynamic, multi-skilled, results-oriented Reporter/Anchor to join our weekend morning news team. The right person for this position will be engaging with viewers on-air, online and on social media platforms. The ideal candidate is resourceful, with a competitive spirit, is aggressive on breaking news, will work hard to develop strong contacts in the community, and is committed to producing compelling, high-quality stories for all platforms, using all the technological tools at your disposal. They will have strong on-air presentation skills in the studio, and be a strong live reporter in the field, able to walk viewers through a story in a compelling, creative, lively way.

Responsibilities:

Research, write and deliver assigned stories for multiple platforms, including broadcast, web, social, mobile channels.

Contribute quality ideas to the daily news effort.

Stay on top of current events: local, state, national and world.

Ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Maintain high standards of writing, delivery, appearance, and journalistic integrity.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule that may include overnights, mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Qualifications:

College degree in communications/journalism preferred.

3 years of reporting experience in a television newsroom; anchoring experience preferred Knowledge of current computer software.

Ability to read, write and speak English.

Must be able to travel on short notice, if needed.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, send resume and video reel/demo links to:

Mario Orellana, News Director

morellana@ksat.com

KSAT12 News

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.